Sallins GAA recreate movie scenes to raise funds

Sallins GAA will host ‘A Night at the Oskars’ on Saturday, March 30 at the Citywest hotel.

People associated with the club will recreate scenes from many famous movies - and they will be hoping to pick up an award on the night and raise money for Sallins GAA.

This is the club’s big fundraiser for 2019 and it’s seeking support. Tickets are now available locally from all actors and committee members.

Hosted by radio presenter Adrian Kennedy, 70 stars from Sallins GAA will show off their acting talents in front of a crowd of up to 1,000 people.

Judges include a Kildare GAA legend, and a TV star, whose identities have yet to be revealed.

Club chairman Eddie Humphreys says: "The funds raised from the Oskars will help us prepare our plans and planning permission to develop our clubhouse and ball wall facilities.

The Oskars was something new to us and like everything at Sallins GAA we rallied together and have helped create fantastic memories.

We used local buildings, lands and historic sites to bring each scene to life. We have seen people laugh, dance, sing, and shed tears of joy during the preparation for this experience."