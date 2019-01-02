Here is where you can recycle your Christmas Tree for free across Kildare

Free Christmas Recycling takes place in six places across Kildare.

Kildare County Council is operating the service.

People can dispose of their Christmas trees at Meeting Lane, Athy; Clane GAA Club; Council Depot, Leinster Street, Maynooth; Fairgreen, Naas; Council Nursery, Naas Road, Newbridge; and Monasterevin Soccer Club, Barrett Park, Canal Road (Saturday January 5 and Saturday January 12 ONLY).

The sites will be open to the public from Saturday January 5 to Saturday 19 inclusive (other than Monasterevin).

KCC say trees are shredded on site and used as mulch by a number of community groups. Christmas wreaths are not accepted.

