Two Kildare women to appear on first Winning Streak of the New Year

Two Kildare women are set to appear on the first Winning Streak episode of 2019.

Rosemary O’Brien, from Coill Dubh and Bernadette Carey from Newbridge will be on the TV gameshow on Saturday, January 5 2019.

Rosemary O’Brien first appeared on the show in April 2000, winning £9,500.

Lucky Rosemary wasn’t watching the show when her name was selected to appear as a contestant. But she got a call from her niece to let her know that a “Rosemary O’Brien from Naas” was called out. She initially thought “Naas is a huge place – it must be someone else” but when she saw the full address at the end of the show she was speechless.

When she was last on the show Rosemary had been married to Packey for two years. Now the couple are together 20 years and have three sons Jamie (17), Josh (14) and Cian (9).

There is great excitement in her family about making the trip to RTE, 18 years later and she will be supported by her family, including her three siblings: John, Mag and Sarah, as well as other friends and family members.

While most of her supporters are coming from Kildare, her brother John is coming home all the way from New York with his two children Aine and Suzanne to cheer on Rosemary.

John owns a building contractors in Cold Springs, New York called Coill Dubh Contractors so he proudly flies the Kildare flag even though he has been living abroad for many years.

Rosemary started work two months ago for industrial security company (which makes security gates and doors for many businesses) Elite Tech Precision, based in Naas.

With her winnings from the show, this time Rosemary isn’t sure what she will do but is planning a nice family holiday in the New Year.

Meanwhile the second Kildare woman in the Winning Streak line-up, Bernadette Carey from Newbridge, was at her daughter Michelle’s house helping to put up Christmas decorations when her brother-in-law rang to say her that her name had been drawn to appear on the show.

Bernadette is now looking forward to the day out with her family. Married to PJ for almost 50 years, she says there is no better way to kick off 2019, the year of their golden wedding anniversary than to win a few quid on Winning Streak.

The couple have four adult children – three boys (Richard, Gerard and David) and one daughter Michelle. Bernadette has seven grandchildren, four whom will cheer her on in the Winning Streak audience.

Bernadette’s son David will be watching on the RTE player from Berlin in Germany where he is . based with his wife Tina and their daughter Lucy. The trio were home for Christmas but went back before the New Year. Also coming along will be Bernadette’s four brothers and two sisters.

In her spare time Bernadette likes to do a bit of gardening.

She is also a choir singer and has been part of the Curragh Choir for the past 10 years. They regularly sing at church and have had a busy Christmas season singing at various masses. They sang carols at the local Lourdesville Nursing Home in Kildare town.

Both our Kildare players this week are also distant relatives as Bernadette’s brother in law’s sister is Rosemary O’Brien.

Winning Streak returns to RTÉ One on Saturday January 5.

