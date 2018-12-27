Kildare couple celebrating birth of Christmas baby
Daughter is Sallins couple's first child
Denise and Joe Dolan with their baby daughter, born in the Coombe on December 25
A Sallins couple, Denise and Joe Dolan had an extra special Christmas surprise with the birth of their baby daughter at 2.38 am on December 25.
The as yet un-named baby girl weight 6lbs 6 oz (three kilograms). Born in the Coombe hospital, she is the couple’s first child.
