Kildare couple celebrating birth of Christmas baby

Daughter is Sallins couple's first child

Denise and Joe Dolan with their baby daughter, born in the Coombe on December 25

A Sallins couple, Denise and Joe Dolan had an extra special Christmas surprise with the birth of their baby daughter at 2.38 am on December 25.

The as yet un-named baby girl weight 6lbs 6 oz (three kilograms). Born in the Coombe hospital, she is the couple’s first child.

