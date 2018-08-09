Padre Pio's glove is coming back to Kildare

A glove which belonged to the famous Padre Pio, now canonised at St Pio of Pietrelcina, will be coming back to visit Kildare once more next month.

St Pio’s glove will be in the home of Betty Malone of Shindella, Rathangan, on Sunday, September 2 next.

The relic will be on display from 11am to 5pm, and all are welcome to visit. The house is located on the Rathangan to Monasterevin Road. Religious items of St Pio will be on sale on the day.

Mrs Malone frequently hosts St Pio relics at her home.

The Italian friar, who was born in 1887, was famous for exhibiting stigmata, or bleeding wounds, from his hands and feet during his life. During his life, Padre Pio wore fingerless mittens to protect his wounded hands. These gloves are revered as relics by devotees of the saint, and miracles have been attributed to them.

Padre Pio was made a saint by Pope John Paul in 2002.

This year marks two important commemorations in the life of St Pio, the centenary of the stigmata, and the 50th anniversary of his death. Contact Betty on 045 525094 for more information about the visit.