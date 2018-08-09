Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind needs volunteer puppy raisers in Kildare

The Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is looking for families in Kildare who are willing to foster guide dog puppies.

The charity needs kind families who are willing to foster a puppy from the age 7-8 weeks to 12-15 months.

"At seven weeks old our puppies begin their journey to becoming a Guide Dog for a person who is vision impaired, or an Assistance Dog for a family of a child with autism. This journey starts in the homes of our Puppy Raising Volunteers," said the organisation.

"The puppy will live with your family in your home. Under the direction of our Early Training Team puppies learn basic rules and obedience. At approximately 14 months they move into our Training Centre with our highly skilled trainers and the hard work towards graduating as a Guide Dog begins."

SEE ALSO: More rubbish dumped on Curragh yet again

Experience with obedience training dogs would be an advantage and this is a full-time volunteering role. The family will have a designated person to advise them and provide training and support to educate your puppy.

The Puppy Raising Programme is currently available in the following areas: Cork, Limerick, Tralee, Killarney, Waterford, Dublin, Wicklow, Kildare, Meath, Westmeath.

A variety of practical workshops take place for Puppy Raisers to aid their knowledge and assist them with dog handling skills.

All veterinary fees and feeding costs are covered by Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind. Other dogs in the home are fine once they are sociable and neutered. The puppy must not be left alone for more than four hours and must have access to a secured outdoor area. Children in the home must be over five years of age.



Retired people and families with children generally make good Puppy Raisers, but anyone can apply.

Anyone who is interested is asked to complete the Volunteer Application Form on the website and a member of the Guidedog's Early Training Team will them shortly to discuss the role in more detail.

If you would like to talk to one of the team please call 1850 506 300 or email volunteer@guidedogs.ie