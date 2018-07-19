Kildare families wanted for new series of TV3's Gogglebox Ireland

Gogglebox Ireland are on the hunt for Kildare families to take part in a brand new series.

The popular show follows Irish telly fanatics watching, analysing, dissecting and commenting on beloved Irish shows, all from the comfort of their sitting rooms.

The hit series is back on screens this autumn, and the’re on the lookout for families and long-term couples to join Ireland’s most opinionated TV fans.

David Noble, Series Producer of Gogglebox Ireland said;

”We’re looking for some more telly-lovers to join our returning cast of household favourites. Top of our list for this new series is couples and families who love watching the box together. So if you’re smart, funny, and likeable and can tell your Marty McFlys from your Marty Morrisseys, then we want to hear from you”

If you think you've got what it takes, email casting@kiteentertainment.com and tell them who's in your gang, where you're based, what you like to watch together and a photo if possible.

