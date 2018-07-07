Teenage boy (16) dies after Kildare cycling accident

A 16-year-old boy has died in hospital today following a traffic collision in Kildare last Tuesday, July 3.

The teenager was cycling at Oughterard, Straffan, at 4.50pm that afternoon when he was involved in a collision with a car.

According to gardaí, he was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he was treated for head injuries and was pronounced dead earlier today. The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s, was not injured.

A Garda investigation into the collision is underway.