Father and son Seán and Robert Power to be Kildare's new Mayor and Deputy

Former Kildare South TD and Minister of State, Sean Power (FF), is expected to be elected Mayor of Kildare when the annual general meeting of Kildare County Council takes place later this month.

His son, Robert, also a Fianna Fail councillor, who serves in the Naas Municipal District, is tipped to be Deputy Mayor. He was elected to Kildare County Council for the first time in 2014.

Cllr Sean Power, a Caragh native, serves in the Kildare Newbridge Municipal District. He is the son of late TD and Minister for Defence, Paddy Power.

He became Minister of State at Department of Health and Children under former Taoiseach, Bertie Ahern.

He later served as junior minister for equality and as Minister of State at Communications and Energy with special responsibility for Information Society and Natural Resources.

He lost his Kildare seat at the 2011 general election and was elected to Kildare County Council in 2014.

