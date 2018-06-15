Plans for 281 homes proposed for Newbridge

A proposed Newbridge residential development of 281 homes comprising 167 apartments, 114 houses and a creche needs further consideration according to An Bord Pleanála.

Stennock Ltd wants to build the development at The Paddocks, Morristownbiller and Cornelscourt at Station Road. It had been submitted to the board for consultation under the Housing Act 2017, which allows large housing developments to be fast tracked by making applications straight to the planning board, rather than county councils.

If approved, the apartments would be built in five three/four storey blocks. The houses comprise 16 detached homes, 76 semi-detached and 22 terraced buildings.

The development also includes 460 car parking spaces, 406 bicycle parking spaces, public open spaces and completion of streets and link roads.

A decision is due on August 6.

