Power tools and camera stolen in Kill

A jeep was broken into and two power tools taken in Kill.

The incident happened at Saddlers Hall early on January 10 -between 6.15-6.30 am.

The items were stolen were a jig saw and a router and both are Makita models

Also at Hartwell Green, Kill, a Vitek camera and headphones were taken from a car. It also happened on January 10, between 4am and 10.30am. The items were removed from a car, which may have been unlocked.