NEWS BRIEF: Carepack.ie launches 2022 campaign to connect residents in nursing homes and other care facilities

Carepack.ie will launch its 2022 campaign to connect residents in nursing homes and other care facilities tomorrow morning.

The initiative helps to connect residents in a nursing home, care home or other care facility with a kind volunteer who would like to write to them and send them a little gift for Christmas.

The website said in a statement: "In 2020, your kindness resulted in 13,000 full-time residents of care homes connecting with kind strangers who sent them little gifts for Christmas.

"Due to popular demand, carepack.ie returned for Christmas 2022 and ended up connecting close to 20,000 residents with a kind volunteer who sent them a gesture of kindness to make their Christmas an extra special one."

It should be noted that postage is no longer free.

The Christmas 2022 campaign will be opening at 9am on November 10.

Thank you to all who took part before and those ready to take part again – we are very grateful.

For further information, visit https://carepack.ie/.