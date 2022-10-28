NEWS BRIEF: Kildare-based animal charity to host Christmas Fair in Newbridge

File pic: All proceeds will go towards the KWWSPCA
The Kildare and West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) will host its 2022 Christmas Fair in Newbridge.
The event will feature gifts, crafts and food.
It will also feature Santa's grotto, tombola, refreshments, a cake stall and music.
Limited tables are available at €25 each (with a €10 deposit) — all proceeds to towards the KWWSPCA.
The event will take place on Saturday, December 10 from 2pm to 8pm at Ryston Sports and Social Club.
For further information call 087 704 5913.
Elon Musk has completed his takeover of Twitter and has ousted several senior executives in his first move at the top of the company.
Peter Gibbons (LEFT) being presented with the Kindle Storyteller Award at the ceremony by author Adam Kay (RIGHT). Pic by David Parry/PA Wire.
