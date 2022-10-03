Search

03 Oct 2022

BREAKING: Second protest over proposed modular homes to take place in Newbridge, County Kildare

Resident and LHD Action Group member Tom McDonnell speaking at an event held by the group on Thursday, September 22 last.

Ciarán Mather

03 Oct 2022 11:51 AM

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A second protest will take place in the town of Newbridge in opposition to proposed modular homes for displaced Ukrainian citizens in Lakeside Park, Highfield and Dara Park (LHD).

LHD Action Group member Tom McDonnell told Kildare FM Radio Station this morning that a follow-up protest will be taking place this weekend.

He told host Eoin Beatty that at the first protest on Saturday last, the group marched from the LHD estates to the Town Hall.

"There was around 250 people, it was a great turnout," he said.

Mr McDonnell also criticised the 'lack of communication' over who exactly in the government is taking responsibility for the proposed implementation of modular homes in Newbridge.

Speaking on the upcoming protest, he said: "We don't want to protest, we just want engagement (from the government)."

He also said that he expects around 500 people to attend the next protest.

The LHD Action Group protest will take place on Saturday, October 8 at 1pm.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth previously said that the government has approved the development of up to 500 units of modular accommodation in different configurations over two phases, and that final configuration of sites will be informed by further site evaluation and engagement.

Both phases of the project are expected to be delivered by the Spring of 2023.

