BREAKING: Water disruption in Newbridge, Kildare tonight

A number of areas will experience a total loss of supply or in some cases very low pressure during the repairs. File Photo: Athgarvan Road, Newbridge
A temporary water disruption will take place in the town of Newbridge tonight.
Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced that the water supply on the Athgarvan Road, Newbridge will be disrupted from 8pm tonight until midnight, whilst repairs are being carried out on a water main in the area.
The following areas will experience a total loss of supply or in some cases very low pressure during the repairs: All businesses and properties on the R416, Athgarvan Road, Ryston Avenue and Close, all of Kilbelin, Riverside, Belin Woods, Belmont and Walshestown, Liffeys Hall, Curragh Grange and surrounding housing estates.
