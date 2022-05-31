Search

02 Jun 2022

'Unacceptable' scenes at Dublin Airport must be dealt with — Kildare Senator

'Unacceptable' scenes at Dublin Airport must be dealt with — Kildare Senator

Queues at Dublin Airport over the weekend caused missed flights

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

31 May 2022 11:30 AM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A Kildare Senator has said that 'unacceptable' scenes at Dublin Airport must be dealt with quickly.

Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O’Loughlin has called on Ministers Eamon Ryan and Hildegarde Naughton to take action and engage with the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) to resolve issues facing the airport. 

It follows controversial scenes that saw more than 1,000 passengers miss flights yesterday due to lengthy queues over the weekend, while a video of an argument which turned physical made the rounds online last week.

Echoing recent sentiments that her colleague, James Lawless TD, disclosed to The Irish Independent, Senator O’Loughlin said: "The scenes at Dublin Airport over the weekend were utterly disgraceful and completely unacceptable.

Senator Fiona O' Loughlin, Fianna Fáil

"The Dublin Airport Authority have a lot to answer for, and yes I appreciate there may be staffing issues, but people book flights well in advance.

"They know how many people are going to be in the airport at a given time: there is no excuse for these endless outdoor queues."

She added that she wanted to 'pay tribute' to staff members who worked at the airport over the weekend and continue to do so.

The Newbridge native said: "They went way over and above the call of duty to try and keep things moving but were failed by senior management and a lack of co-ordination.

Information sought on Lilies of 1928 and Kildare captain ‘Squires’

€4,000 cost of cleaning up after Kildare encampment

Expense

"I am calling on the Ministers in charge, Eamon Ryan and Hildegarde Naughton, to engage with the DAA and to ensure that our country is not further embarrassed by scenes like these in the future: passengers deserve better," she concluded.

As reported by RTÉ News yesterday, the DAA that it would continue to work overnight on a plan it will present to the Government outlining how it will tackle long delays for passengers.

Recommendations by the DAA for solutions that can be put in place ahead of the upcoming bank holiday weekend are due to be decided upon today.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media