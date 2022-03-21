Kildare Gardaí take part in festival celebrations by Indian community

Community Garda Gary Cogan with the powdered paint called “gulal” thrown during the Holi Day festival / PHOTO: KILDARE GARDA DIVISION
Gardai from the Naas District were invited to Holi Day, the Festival of Colors, that was celebrated in Naas by members of the Indian community.
Holi is a popular Hindu holiday with a rich history, celebrated most commonly in India.
It celebrates the triumph of good over evil and the changing of the seasons from winter to spring.
Powdered paint called “gulal” is traditionally thrown on the faces and clothes of participants.
Inspector Paul Reilly along with Community Garda Gary Cogan and Garda Shane Smyth attended the event.
