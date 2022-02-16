Search

16 Feb 2022

Essential upgrade works to result in 12 hour water outage in Newbridge, Kildare

16 Feb 2022 3:30 PM

Essential upgrade works to be carried out by Kildare County Council (KCC) will result in 12 hour water outage in certain areas within the town of Newbridge.

KCC said: "Due to essential upgrade works the following areas will be affected from 8pm Wednesday 16/02/2022 until 8am Thursday 17/02/2022:

"The Meadows, Morristown Woods, Blackberry Lane, Station Road, Milltown Road as far as Allen Cross, Roseberry Hill, Station Walk, White Oak, Rosconnell, Hawkfield, College Farm, Mount Carmel, College Orchard, Barretstown Road, Lakeside Park, Beechwood Park, Ceaderwood Park, and Allenwood Heights."

