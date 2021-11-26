Search

26 Nov 2021

Councillor from Kildare welcomes new Deposit Return Scheme regulations to reduce waste

Councillor from Kildare welcomes new Deposit Return Scheme regulations to reduce waste

File pic: Cllr Chris Pender

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A Councillor from County Kildare has welcomed the new Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) regulations, which are designed to reduce plastics, aluminium, and litter waste.

Social Democrats Cllr Chris Pender made the comments in a recent statement, but has previously voiced his concerns about the issue on social media.

Last week, the Newbridge politician also reiterated his call after posting a photograph that showed a large amount of litter he had collected in the town.

He explained that DRS are important as they incentivise people to return their empty containers to a return point to reclaim the deposit  they paid when they purchased that item initially — "essentially, a DRS monetises  the ‘waste’  covered  by the Scheme."

Cllr Pender elaborated: "While it's disappointing to see the scheme not include glass, the DRS regulations are a significant step toward reducing plastic and aluminium waste by rewarding the return of plastic and aluminium containers".

"I welcome the implementation of the Government's DRS legislation as a step toward encouraging the responsible use of natural resources and the development of a robust collection and recycling system for valuable materials such as plastic and aluminium."

He added: "However, the new DRS system must be well-managed, with safeguards in place if targets are not met."

Secondary school in Newbridge, County Kildare looking for former students and staff for alumni association

Cllr Pender also said that he has been trying to get a DRS or Reverse Vending Machine (RVM) introduced within the county and within the local area.

He explained: "This scheme will see a deposit applied at the point of sale on particular containers (at first, PET plastic bottles and aluminium cans)... that deposit can (then) be redeemed when the empty container is returned to the store to be recycled.

"Many businesses may need to use 'RVMs, which consumers can use to reclaim their deposit by inserting bottles and cans into the machine.

"If we want this to be available to all, Local and National Government need to be prepared to support small independent retailers in its role out."

"DRSs are successfully used around the world and are incredibly easy to replicate if done properly," he concluded.

Newbridge Kildare Lions Club unveil Christmas card project for charity

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media