Secondary school in Newbridge, County Kildare looking for former students and staff for alumni association

Pic: Patrician Secondary School via Twitter
A secondary school located in Newbridge, County Kildare is looking for former students and staff to join its brand new alumni association.
Patrician Secondary School (PSS) took to its official Twitter account to announce the news with a video: "If you are a past member of the PSS Newbridge community, we want to hear from you."
"If you were a student or on (the) staff, please get in touch with details of the years you attended, when you left, and where you are now. Please email: connect@patriciansecondary.com."
The school added that more information about the alumni association will be announced next year.
