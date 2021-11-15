Councillor urges Kildare County Council to implement deposit return scheme in Newbridge

A Social Democrats Councillor has urged Kildare County Council (KCC) to implement a deposit return scheme in Newbridge town.

Cllr Chris Pender made the appeal on his official Facebook account, where he said: "7am and a quick clean on the way home from work reveals/highlights the serious need for some form of a deposit return scheme in the town if Newbridge."

"I picked up approx. a bag and a half of rubbish and at least one full bag contained recyclable materials including cans, glass and plastic bottles."

"Providing a deposit return scheme would mean that there is a financial or commercial benefit to returning your glass/plastic bottles or aluminum cans providing a minor income source for those who might need it and resulting in a cleaner or environmentally friendly town."

He continued: "It's no different than returning milk bottles like was down year's ago or the return pubs get on certain bottles.

"We need to ensure that deposit return is beneficial to all."

Cllr Pender also included photographs showcasing the extent of the litter.

Cllr Pender has also been vocal in calling on KCC to re-open Newbridge Town Hall before Christmas, in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines.