Paw Patrol! Vote to name the new Garda Siochána puppy

Meet the newest garda recruit! The newest member of the Garda Dog Unit is a mischievous 11-week-old cocker spaniel, who will join Elsa and Bailey in detecting crime.

The pup has started his training as a specialist detection dog, according to the gardaí - who are currently running a Twitter poll to pick a name for the puppy.

Despite suggestions such as 'Nidge' and 'Doggy McDogface' from members of the public, for more suitable names for the country's newest cop have been chosen and are being put to a public poll.

You can cast your vote for 'Chase', 'Jarvis', 'Pulse' or 'Buster' - and Paw Patrol fans have put 'Chase' into the lead as of this lunchtime!

The poll closes Thursday afternoon. Vote HERE on Twitter.

On the beat! The new pup is being trained in detection