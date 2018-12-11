Peggy O’Dwyer appointed new Fine Gael Newbridge representative

Fine Gael have appointed local woman Peggy O’Dwyer as their new area representative for the Newbridge District in Kildare South, including Caragh and Kilcullen. Peggy lives in Newbridge with her husband Liam, an ex member of the Defence Forces, and they have three children.

Peggy works in Naas General Hospital as the Oncology Nurse Co-ordinator, and continues to be involved in several community organisations and activities in the Newbridge area.

“If successful in the upcoming Fine Gael convention I intend to contest the local elections in May 2019 as a Fine Gael candidate,” said Peggy.

“Being a front-line health care worker, I am acutely aware of the challenges that exist in our society and want to make a positive contribution to our community. Areas of interest to me are health, housing, environment, equality and safer communities. If elected I will commit to enable communities to improve their quality of life — for example, traffic management, support to voluntary organisations, local community projects and local enterprise. I am aware of the diverse needs of the Newbridge District which includes rural and urban areas each with their own challenges.

“As area representative I look forward to continuing to work closely with Deputy Martin Heydon and our other area representative Tom Dempsey.”

Peggy can be contacted at peggyodwyerfg@gmail.com or on 086 1996648.