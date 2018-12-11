Newbridge pharmacy hand over cheque for €1,655 to Hope (D)
Long's Pharmacy
Terri (Chairperson Hope(D), Seán Littleton (Owner Long's Pharmacy), Dervla Hynes (Pharmacist), Pamela Behan (Technician), Isabella O'Neill (Manager) PICTURE: Martin Connelly
Long's Pharmacy in Newbridge recently handed over a cheque for €1,655 to Hope (D).
They held a raffle in the Pharmacy and raised €665. Longs Chemist donated €1,000 to this cause bringing the total to €1,655. Longs Pharmacy would like to thank all their amazing customers for their support for this worthy cause.
Hope (D) is a charity based in Newbridge which runs counselling and support services for those struggling with depression and mental health issues, and their families.
