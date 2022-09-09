Two children dead after car fire in Co Westmeath

Two children have died in a car fire in Co Westmeath.

At approximately 4pm on Friday, gardai and emergency services attended the fire in the Multyfarnham area.

A woman was taken from the scene by air ambulance to a Dublin hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

A boy was taken by ambulance to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar. He has since been pronounced dead.

The remains of a girl were also discovered and have been taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

The woman’s injuries are understood to be serious but not thought to be life-threatening.

The scene was examined by gardai from the technical bureau on Friday night and the car was removed from the area. It will be further forensically examined on Saturday.

The scene was also examined by the State Pathologist, Dr Sally Ann Collis.

She is due to carry out post-mortem examinations on the dead children in the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Saturday. The coroner has been notified.

The results of the post-mortem examinations and the forensic examinations will determine the course of the investigation, gardai said.

An incident room has been established at Mullingar Garda Station and a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the investigation.

A Garda family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family.

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact investigating gardai in Mullingar on 044-9384000 or any Garda station.