Gardai issue reminder to secure trampolines to avoid 'serious risk' to public
An Garda Síochána is issuing a reminder to secure trampolines in order to avoid "serious risk" to traffic and the public.
The reminder comes as Storm Barra continues to batter the country, with Gardai urging people to bolt down patio and garden furniture as well.
Gardai stated: "As storm Barra continues to affect the country we would ask the public to ensure that all Garden / Patio furniture and trampolines are secured. These objects, if unsecured can cause serious risk to the public and traffic."
The statement was released through social media with another warning of an overturned HGB on the M8 between Junction 13 and 15.
The incident reportedly occurred due to winds making driving conditions hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles, cyclists and motorcyclists.
Diversions through Fermoy are in place.
