Motorist faces prosecution for driving dangerously at 171kph in a 100kph zone
A motorist has been caught travelling well above the speed limit at 171kph in a 100kph zone.
The driver was detected travelling driving dangerously during checks conducted on the N7.
They were subsequently stopped by Naas Roads Policing Unit for exceeding the speed limit of 100kph.
According to Gardai - who are reminding motorists to slow down and Arrive Alive - they will now face prosecution.
