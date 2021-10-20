Search

20/10/2021

BREAKING: Facebook to change its name, tech news site claims

Longford businesses set to benefit as Facebook launches multimillion euro support scheme

File Pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A well-known news site that reports on technology, science, art, and culture has claimed that the social media website Facebook is considering changing its name.

The Verge has reported that the site, which is worth nearly $86 billion as of last year, is planning to rebrand itself with a new name next week.

It is understood that the site received the information a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Specifically, the source claimed that Facebook's Chief Executive Officer, billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, plans to talk about the name change at the company's annual Connect conference on October 28.

However, the source added that the new name could be unveiled sooner.

In addition, the source claimed that the name change will signify the company's new mission to on expand the "metaverse," which is believed to its ambition to be known for more than its social media presence.

Previously, Zuckerberg told the site in July, that Facebook "will effectively transition from people seeing us as primarily being a social media company to being a metaverse company" over a number of years.

In response, Facebook said it does not comment on "rumor or speculation."

The rebranding would position Facebook's social media app as one of many products under a parent company, which will also oversee groups like Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus.

Many news sites, including The Irish Independent and , as well as The Verge itself, have noted that the rumours come at a time when the company is facing increasing US government scrutiny over its business practices.

Earlier this month, a whistleblower named Frances Haugen leaked documents that showed that celebrities, politicians and high profile Facebook users were treated differently by the company. 

Reports detailed that these leaks revealed that moderation policies were applied differently, and in some cases not at all, to such accounts - a system known as XCheck (cross-check).

Another leak showed that Facebook was also facing a complex lawsuit from a group of its own shareholders.

Soon after, Facebook and its subsidiaries, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Mapillary, and Oculus, became globally unavailable for a period of six to seven hours.

A separate whistleblower and former data scientist for the company, Sophie Zhang, recently testified to the British parliament that the social media site is allowing authoritarian governments to manipulate political discourse.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media