More litter bins needed in Sallins, Kildare

The Grand Canal at Sallins
More litter bins are needed in Sallins.
That's according to local councillor Carmel Kelly.
Specifically, the councillor wants four extra bins to be provided along the canal bank.
She has asked Kildare County Council to provide the extra bins starting this month.
