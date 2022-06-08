Reform your life and get wonderful results at Balance Reformer Pilates in Kildare

First birthday celebrations: Lots of special offers at Balance Reformer Pilates in Clane this weekend

A Pilates instructor based in northern Kildare has revealed that she can’t wait to spoil all of you who attend her Reformer Pilates Studio’s one-year anniversary on Saturday and Sunday, June 11 and 12.

But what is Reformer Pilates? Reformers are resistance-based machines designed to add more challenge to your pilates movements.

You get a full body, strength-based workout focusing or core strength and flexibility. No muscles are left unused in pilates.

This is one of the reasons you will feel healthier after only a short time.

Another benefit of the exercises is that there is little-to-no impact on your joints and you feel overall stronger and more flexible.

Instructor Kelly O’Neill also said that newcomers are always welcome to Balance, which is based at Yew Tree Square, Prosperous Road, Clane.

There is no comparison or competition in the studio: They have people of all shapes and sizes whose goal is to get healthier and stronger.

When you discover Reformer Pilates you won't look back. It's not a gimmick or a new fad: Reformer Pilates is tried and tested over centuries and — it works! You will wish you had started it years ago.

Kelly O’ Neill who owns Balance Reformer studio in the heart of Clane town centre, is opening her doors to you all as an opportunity to try out a machine, ask questions and of course, grab yourselves some very special offers.

THE STUDIO AND KELLY

Kelly will take great care of you in her studio as classes are limited to only eight people per class.

As Kelly spent her first years in business being a pilates personal trainer, she is very experienced with injury treatment, specifically back and neck care. Pilates is excellent for pain management in both back and neck issues.

She studied classical Mat Pilates, anatomy and physiology at the National Training Centre in Dublin, then went on to train with Sarah McLoughlin, Ireland’s only Pilates Master.

With Sarah, she studied Reformer Pilates, pre/postnatal, back care and movement for older adults.

The real experience came from the hands-on learning with one to one clients in her years of private practice and this was when Kelly really found her passion in life, helping people to feel better!

Although Kelly herself teaches most of the classes in Clane there are three other fantastic instructors, Carol, Teresa and Derek.

Balance prides itself on a lovely atmosphere, experienced staff and of course, wonderful results that can change your life!

WHAT SPECIAL OFFERS WILL BE AVAILABLE THIS WEEKEND?

If you are a new client and want to try Pilates out for the first time you can buy one class and get another one for free! Individual classes are €22.50.

For our existing clients or those who already know Reformer Pilates is fantastic, you can buy a 10-class pack, which normally costs €200, for only €150! Kelly concluded: "If you want to try Reformer Pilates but are still unsure or nervous, please come to our open weekend on June 11 at 1pm and June 12 at 11am. You will absolutely not regret it, this could be the start of your new fitness routine."

The special offers are available to buy the weekend of her open day only, so don't miss out.

If you are unable to get to her studio that weekend you can buy them online. www.balancepilates.org, or contact Kelly direct for more information on 087 9920456.