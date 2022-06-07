Road resurfacing works in Naas Municipal District for three days, Kildare County Council announces

File Photo
Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced road resurfacing works within the Naas Municipal District for three days.
According to KCC, the works will take place at L-2007 Kill to Straffan (Barnrath) in Kildare.
Works will take place from Tuesday, June 7, to Friday, July 1 2022.
Working hours each day from: 8am to 6pm.
KCC has said that Traffic Management will be in the form of a Stop/Go system.
Diversion routes will be clearly signposted and local access will be maintained.
The council added that it wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period.
Gardaí told Judge Desmond Zaidan that the alleged seizure was the result of a stop and search of a car with the two men inside it at Sallins on April 24 last. Pic: Naas courthouse
The news was confirmed at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting, which was held on Friday, June 3, following a query from councillor Brendan Wyse (PICTURED), Fine Gael
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.