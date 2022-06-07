Search

07 Jun 2022

This week's GAA fixtures across Kildare

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

07 Jun 2022 11:40 AM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Wednesday June 8

2022 Senior Hurling League Div. 2 Semi-final: Celbridge V Sarsfields 19:30, Referee: Eamonn Kelly

2022 Senior Hurling League Div. 3 Semi-final: Wolfe Tones V Naas 19:30, Referee: PJ Cummins

2022 Senior Hurling League Division 4: Éire Óg Corra Choill V Kilcock 19:30, Referee: Paul Donnelly.

Thursday June 9

2022 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 4:

Rathcoffey V Rheban 20:00, Referee: Peter Farrell

2022 Reserve Football League Div 6:

Two Mile House V Sarsfields 19:30, Referee: John Knight;

Naas V Leixlip 20:00, Referee: Liam Herbert; Moorefield V Celbridge20:00, Referee: Alan Lagrue.

2022 Reserve Football League Div 7:

Clane V Johnstownbridge 19:30, Referee: Sham Moran

Maynooth V Raheens 19:30, Referee: Peter Farrell.

2022 Reserve Football League Div 6

Carbury V St. Laurence's 20:00, Referee: Paul Donnelly

Friday June 10

2022 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 1

Naas v Castledermot 20:00, Referee: Owen Murphy

Sarsfields v Eadestown 20:00, Referee: Raymond Kelly

Moorefield V Confey 20:00, Referee: Henry Barrett

Carbury V Celbridge 20:00, Referee: Fergus Devereux

St. Laurence's V Clane 20:00, Referee: Kieran Harris

Athy V Raheens 20:00, Referee: Paddy McDermott

2022 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 2:

Johnstownbridge v Kilcullen 20:00, Referee: Matthew Redmond;

Maynooth v Leixlip 20:00, Referee: Colm Kearney;

Round Towers v Clogherinkoe 20:00, Referee: Billy O Connell

Monasterevan v Two Mile House 20:00, Referee: Alan Lagrue.

2022 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 3

Suncroft v Caragh 20:00, Referee: Barry Moore

Ellistown v Ballyteague20:00, Referee: Niall Colgan;

Sallins v Allenwood GFC20:00, Referee: Fergal Barry

Kill v St Kevin's 20:00, Referee: Jack O Connell.

2022 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 4

Robertstown V Ardclough 20:00, Referee: Paraic Mc Givern

Grangenolvin V Milltown 20:00, Referee: TBC

Straffan V Cappagh 20:00, Referee: Daren Malone

Ballykelly V Athgarvan 20:00, Referee: Fintan Barrett

Castlemitchell V Kildangan 20:00, Referee: Damien Whelan.

