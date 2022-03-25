Kildare man accused of possessing cocaine estimated to be worth €47,000

Naas courthouse
Cocaine estimated to be worth around €47,000 and cannabis estimated to be worth €3,000 was found at a property in Kildare.
Naas District Court was told about the find on Thursday, March 24.
Jason Finn, of 912 Cherryville in Kildare, was charged with the possession of drugs for sale and supply at the property.
Gardaí alleged the drugs were discovered in his home on May 8 last.
As the 30-year-old defendant was not present in court, Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob sought a bench warrant for his arrest from Judge Desmond Zaidan.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.