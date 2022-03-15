Kildare gardaí stop motorist going 128kph in a 80kph zone on a wet surface

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Kildare gardaí have stopped a motorist going 128kph in a 80kph zone.
According to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter, Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed-checks on the R407 near the Sallins bypass when they found the car travelling at 128kph in a 80kph zone on a wet, greasy road surface.
They were stopped and a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.
Aidan Forker of Armagh is tackled by Paul Cribbin of Kildare during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Armagh and Kildare at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach
Fuel prices rose above €2 at several Naas and Newbridge garages surveyed last Monday, March 7 — prices have since fallen back
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.