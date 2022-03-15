Search

15 Mar 2022

Kildare gardaí stop motorist going 128kph in a 80kph zone on a wet surface

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

15 Mar 2022 10:19 AM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare gardaí have stopped a motorist going 128kph in a 80kph zone.

According to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter, Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed-checks on the R407 near the Sallins bypass when they found the car travelling at 128kph in a 80kph zone on a wet, greasy road surface.

They were stopped and a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued. 

