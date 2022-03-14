Minister sending 5,000 ready-to-eat meals and body armour to Ukraine

The Minister for Defence, Simon Coveney approved the provision of specific additional support to Ukraine in the form of approximately 10 tonnes or 5,000 units of ready-to-eat meals (MREs) and 200 units of body armour.

The decision to provide this additional material is in response to a direct request from Ukraine for specifically defined non-lethal equipment, including the items now being provided.

Minister Coveney confirmed that “this contribution is a specific element of the Government’s approximately €11 million contribution through the European Peace Facility and the further €20 million in humanitarian assistance. This practical assistance is a further tangible demonstration of Ireland’s support for and solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

The MREs and body armour have come from existing Defence Forces’ stocks and have been shipped. They are expected to arrive at a co-ordinating Polish logistics hub in the next few days.

The Polish logistics hub is acting as a platform for the co-ordination, administration and delivery of Military Equipment, both lethal and non-lethal, from donating EU Member States and third countries. On arrival there, the MREs and body armour will be unloaded and stored (on behalf of the EU) for onward shipping to Ukraine.