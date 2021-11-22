70 year old woman's windows and doors broken by grandson

A 70 year old woman told Naas District Court that her grandson breaks into her house and “has every window and door in the house broken”.

The woman sought an interim protection order at the court sitting on November 17 and told the court that her grandson had slept in the shed the night before.

She said he brings people with him to her property.

She said the gardaí had been out to her property 20 times.

The court also heard that the man lives with his mother as well as his grandmother, who said she is sick with a heart condition and he was sleeping rough after she put him out.

Judge Desmond Zaidan commented that the woman’s situation was awful. He granted the order and said it would be served by the gardaí.