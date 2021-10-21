Man wins Naas court order against drinking and weed smoking brother

A man sought a protection order against his brother who, he alleged, is drinking and smoking weed.

The man told Naas District Court hearing that he lived in the home with his partner and infant child as well as his brother.

“He is constantly abusing me with drink,” he said adding that the brother had left what appeared to be suicide note recently for his own children in the house.

Read more Kildare news

When he contacted another brother about this, the brother he lives with allegedly said he would kill him.

He said he has a very bad drink problem and smokes weed and he said he did not want him back in the property.

“I can’t have him in the house,” he said, adding that he had been told by gardaí that following the threat his brother was being treated in an acute mental health assessment setting.

“He’s out of control, I can’t have him around my child and partner,” he said.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said he was concerned about the brother’s state of mind but he said he was psychologically torturing the applicant and granted the order.