Naas derelict sites are causing concern

South Main Street, Naas
Two separate requests have been made to tackle derelict sites in Naas.
Cllr Seamie Moore wants to know why so many "premises, sites and sections" of Fairgreen Street have been left derelict for many years.
At a Naas Municipal District meeting today he will ask if Kildare County Council plans to take any action - including compulsory purchase orders - "in light of their derelict and unsuitable conditions."
Cllr Bill Clear, a Naas Tidy Towns volunteer, has asked for information about the current status of each derelict site in the Naas area and planned actions for these.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.