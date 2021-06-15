Man held after abusing staff at Naas Applegreen outlet

Early morning

Man held after abusing staff at Naas Applegreen outlet

Sallins Road, Naas

Paul O'Meara

paul@leinsterleader.ie

A man was detained by Naas gardaí after he abused staff working in an Applegreen store in the town.

The incident happened at 6.30am on June 15.

The 31 year old, who is living at a temporary address in Naas, was intoxicated when he entered the Sallins Road premises.

He was arrested after refusing to leave the area.

