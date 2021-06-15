Gardaí arrest three for being drunk in Naas

Three people were arrested in as many days for being intoxicated in Naas.

On June 3, an intoxicated man aged in his 50s and from the Rathcoffey area was detained after he was found lying on the ground in Poplar Square shortly before 1pm.

Also on June 3 an extremely drunk man, with an address in Dublin city, was arrested. The 44 year old was arrested at Friary Road for his own safety.

Two days later a woman who was wandering around Aylmer Park and who was highly intoxicated was arrested under the Public Order Act at 2am.