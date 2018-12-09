APPEAL: Search for man missing from Naas

Gardaí in Naas are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 45-year-old Stephen Warren, who is from the town.

Mr Warren was last seen when he left a hotel in Naas shortly after 12.30am on Sunday, December 9. He is described as 5ft 10” tall, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station 045-884300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.