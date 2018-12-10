LATEST: Man who went missing at Kildare wedding reception located

Stephen Warren, the man who went missing following his own wedding on Saturday afternoon in the Kilashee House Hotel has been found.

Gardai have issued a statement in the past moments indicated that he is safe and well and that no further assistance is required from the public.

Mr Warren, 45, was last seen when he left the Naas hotel shortly after 12.30am on Sunday morning, December 9. He is described as 5ft 10” tall, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Mr Warren is understood to be from Dublin.

