Hermitage Green to kick off Naas Racecourse's summer barbecue evenings next week

Folk rock stars Hermitage Green will swap the stage for the track next week as Naas Racecourse host the first of two summer Wednesday evening race meetings on June 27.

The Limerick band have played alongside the likes of Gavin James, Walking On Cars and The Pogues.

Tom Ryan, Manager of Naas Racecourse said “ We are looking forward to an evening of summer racing featuring the Irish EBF Naas Oaks Trials, barbecue and music from Hermitage Green this Wednesday.

"We have a strong number booked for our BBQ Package and we have also introduced an additional Beer & Burger package for just €28, providing excellent value for money. The summer evenings provides the perfect opportunity to get a group of friends, family or work colleagues together to enjoy racing, music and great food.”

On the track the Irish EBF Naas Oaks Trial is a valuable Listed race which has attracted a strong entry. A total of 19 entries have been made for the 1m2f contest which include four unbeaten fillies, Dynabee, Espere, Hand On Heart and Romiyna and the highly rated Mary Tudor is another exciting inclusion in Wednesday’s feature race.

The Beer & Burger package includes admission, gourmet burger, a beer and access to live music after racing for just €28 per person which can be purchased at www.naasracecourse.com. Racing will kick off at approximately 6pm, last race at 9pm and music will start at approx. 9.10pm.

