Midsummer Arts Festival takes centre stage in Naas

A weekend of fun and frolics in the sunshine lies ahead this weekend in Naas.

The Midsummer Arts Festival will launch with entertainment and late night music at the atmospheric 33 South Main venue on Friday (June 22) at 7pm and concludes with a concert by Blaithin Carney at McAuley Place at 7pm on Sunday (June 24).

A variety of events are planned for the canal harbour, Poplar Square, McAuley Place, Barker & Jones, Tuckmill Gallery and Moat Theatre and these will take place all day and into the evening.

Most of the events are free though the Sunday concert has a €10 charge and tickets for the Steel Magnolias event at the Moat Theatre on Saturday at 8pm are €12-15.

There will be music, entertainment for children, kayaking, art and pop up events.

Booking is essential for a number of events.

The festival is supported by Irish Dog Foods, which is part of the Naas-based Queally Group and Kildare County Council.

The voluntary festival committee is made up of Tony Sourke, Kathleen Smith, Cllr Carmel Kelly, Cllr. Sorcha O'Neill, Celine Garvey, Bill Clear, Sharon Fidgeon, Claudine McGonigle, James Lawless TD.

Cafe Grange in Sallins will host an art exhibition all day Saturday.

More information about the event is available on www.midsummerartsfestival.ie