Nissan set to replace Micra with fully electric successor

Nissan has announced that it will be bringing a new electric compact vehicle to Europe as a replacement for the Micra.
It’ll be underpinned by the Alliance CMF B-EV platform that it’ll share with the upcoming electric Renault 5.
The new model has been announced as part of a €23 billion (£19bn) investment in electric vehicles over the next five years by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. This road map – called ‘Alliance 2030’ – aims to focus on both electric and connected mobility vehicles.
Ashwani Gupta, Nissan chief operating officer, said: “This all-new model will be designed by Nissan and engineered and manufactured by Renault using our new common platform, maximizing the use of our Alliance assets while maintaining its Nissan-ness.
“This is a great example of the Alliance’s ‘smart differentiation’ approach. Succeeding our iconic Micra, I am sure this new model will provide further excitement to our customers in Europe.”
Nissan already has a strong foothold in the electric car segment with its popular Leaf, as well as with electric light commercial vehicles like the e-NV200. It’s set to bolster its electric vehicle offerings with the upcoming Ariya SUV, too.
Acting as the new entry point to the Nissan line-up, this new electric car will likely be accompanied by a value-focused price tag – though specifics have yet to be confirmed.
Production, however, will be conducted by Renault at its France-based factories. A battery production site is set to be created in 2024.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.