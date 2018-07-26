Kildare traffic alert: Kildare town road closures to start next Tuesday
Road will be closed for two-and-a-half weeks to facilitate works
The Kildare town road will be closed for works
A Kildare town road will be closed for over a fortnight, starting next Tuesday, July 31.
Meadow Road links Dublin Street/Curragh Road, at the Derby House Hotel, to Bride Street.
The closure is required to facilitate surface water and foul water connections by Killeen Civil Engineering on behalf of Kildare County Council.
Traffic will be diverted via Bride Street, but there will be emergency and restricted local access.