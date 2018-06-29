Conlans Group join forces with Naas Racecourse to become official car partner and sponsor

The Conlans Group has brought their horse power to Naas Racecourse.

The partnership will see a display of prestigious car brands including BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover and Peugeot from Conlans Group displayed in the enclosure area. Aside from the vehicle display, a range of marketing and promotional initiatives will take place including sponsorship of the BMW 182 Always in Reach Conlans Naas and Limerick Handicap on Wednesday July 25.

N. Conlan & Sons has over 50 years of experience in the motor trade, with a focus on customer service and value for money. The company have grown their business from a single premises to four, Peugeot in Rathangan, BMW and Jaguar Land Rover in Naas and BMW & MINI in Limerick.

Both Naas Racecourse and Conlans Group have undergone recent developments in the past year.

Conlans opened a state-of-the-art showroom for Jaguar and Land Rover in August 2017 at Naas Enterprise Park. Whilst Naas Racecourse completed the first phase of their €3.2 million HRI Capital development Scheme with the opening of their feature building, The Circle. The second phase of the redevelopment is expected to commence in the coming months.

Maura Ryan General Manager of Conlans Group said: “Conlans Group are delighted to announce our partnership with Naas racecourse, who have undertaken extensive re-development and marketing to innovate and grow the racetrack. Conlans Group is a local motor group, providing local employment by servicing customers through our dealerships which include BMW Naas, Jaguar, Land Rover Naas and Peugeot at Rathangan. We also have a MINI dealership at our BMW location in Limerick city. The difference with Conlans is our people, who help us go the extra mile for our customers. This sponsorship reflects our commitment to our customers and our commitment as part of the Naas community.”

Jackie Donohoe Sales & Marketing Manager from Naas Racecourse said: “We are delighted to welcome Conlans Group on board as car partners and sponsors to Naas Racecourse. Racegoers can expect to see a display of prestigious brands including BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover and Peugeot displayed in our enclosure over the coming months. We look forward to working with the Conlans Team and growing our partnership. ”