Kildare roads closed due to storm damage

Several Kildare roads are closed this morning due to storm damage caused by last night’s windy conditions.

Around Rathangan and Monasterevin, the Quinnsborough Road in Monasterevin; the Pond Road in Dunmurry and the Kildare to Rathangan Road at Dunmurry are closed due to fallen trees.

There is also a fallen tree on the Rathangan Road outside Monasterevin at Ballykelly.

A fallen tree is reportedly blocking the main road out of Straffan at the Liffey Bridge near the K Club.

Motorists are being advised to exercise caution on the roads this morning.