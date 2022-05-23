Firms seek air pollution licences from Kildare County Council

Two Kildare companies have applied for air pollution licences.

Arkhill Ltd is applying for a licence for its asphalt plant at its existing quarry at Drinnanstown South, Rathangan.

In a planning notice, the company said the plant, which is located on Boston Hill, has a single exhaust stack and an industry approved dust emissions control system.

It said the principal emissions from the exhaust stack are sulphur dioxide, oxides of nitrogen, particulates and other products of combustion from the production process.

Meanwhile, Naas industrial plant, MSR-FSR is also applying for an air pollution licence at its premises at Unit G1, Enterprise Park, Newhall.

In its notice, it said the facility will repair, clean, rebuild and replace critical manufacturing parts.

This includes the use of chemical baths for cleaning components.

The application is being made in relation to the installation of an acid exhaust stack.

Both applications can be viewed at Kildare County Council offices and submissions can be made within 25 days.