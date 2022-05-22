Search

17 Jun 2022

Ukrainian community hosted at Kildare's Curragh Racecourse for Guineas Festival Sunday

Iryna Meleshkova, from Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, pictured at the Curragh on Sunday. Picture: Tom Maher/Inpho

Reporter:

Reporter

22 May 2022 9:17 PM

Ukrainian families who have fled their war-torn homeland to seek refuge in Ireland were guests of the Curragh Racecourse on Sunday for the concluding day of the Tattersalls Irish Guineas Festival Weekend.

The families were looked after by the Newbridge Lions Club and local family resource centre.  Curragh Racecourse CEO Brian Kavanagh said “It was a fabulous day at the races today and we were delighted to see so many people enjoy themselves whilst watching was fantastic world class racing. We’re really looking forward now to next month when we host the biggest race of the year the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby and that’ll be part a great festival occasion that weekend in late June.”

Local trainer on the Curragh Dermot Weld celebrates winning the Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas with his winning fily Homeless Songs. Picture: Tom Maher/Inpho

The big feature race on Sunday was the Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas, which was won by local trainer on the Curragh Dermot Weld with his very fast filly called Homeless Songs, ridden by Limerick jockey Chris Hayes.

Stephanie Veitch, Rhode, Co Offaly, enjoying the racing at the Curragh on Sunday. Picture: Tom Maher/Inpho

Sports fans at the track were particularly interested in one horse in particular called Olivia Maralda, which just missed out on winning the first race, as it is owned by former Liverpool and Barcelona soccer star Phillippe Coutinho who currently plays with Aston Villa in the Premiership in England. Coutinho’s horse is trained near the Curragh by young up and coming trainer Michael O’Callaghan but the soccer super star couldn’t make it as he was playing with Aston Villa in the big league title decider Manchester City.

 

